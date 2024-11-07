Attack on right-wing leaders: BKI terrorist Sabi was handling operation from Portugal: Police

Ludhiana : Four accused arrested for hurling petrol bombs on the houses of leaders of Hindu outfits confessed that they started hatching the conspiracy in September. Four accused arrested for hurling petrol bombs on the houses of leaders of Hindu outfits confessed that they started hatching the conspiracy in September.

Jaswinder Singh Sabi, a close aide of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Harjit Singh, alias Laddi, was leading the operation from Portugal.

According to the police, Manish Sahib of Nawanshahr, local handler of the sleeper cells, who carried out two petrol bomb attacks, stated that he was in contact with Sabi on Facebook. In September this year, Sabi contacted him over phone and gave a task to hurl petrol bombs on the houses of Shiv Sena (Bharat Vanshi) leader Yogesh Bakshi and Shiv Sena (Hind) Sikh Sangat leader Harkirat Singh Khurana.

Sahib stated that Sabi sent him locations of the houses of the leaders and asked to do a recce. Sabi also promised to give them some money after completion of the task. Sahib added that he roped in Ravinderpal Singh, alias Ravi, Anil Kumar, alias Sunny, Jaswinder Singh, alias Pinder, and Lovepreet Singh, alias Monu alias Baba. All of them are drug addicts and were involved in petty crimes. They agreed to execute the plan for money.

During interrogation Sahib added that after hurling the petrol bombs, they fled to Nawanshahr.

According to the police officials, Lovepreet Singh, alias Monu alias Baba, is yet to be arrested. The police suspected that Lovepreet, who is in the getup of a godman, has taken shelter in some religious dera to avoid police.

The arrested accused were produced in a court on Tuesday and were remanded in police custody for seven days.

The accused on October 16 targeted Yogesh Bakshi’s residence and on November 2, they attacked Harkirat Singh Khurana’s home in Model Town Extension. According to the police, more Hindu outfit leaders were also on the target of the accused.