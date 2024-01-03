Atwal gets officiating charge as Himachal DGP

The Himachal government on Tuesday appointed Satwant Atwal Trivedi, a 1996-batch IPS officer as the officiating director general of police. She is currently the additional director general of police, CID and ADGP state vigilance and anti corruption bureau. Satwant Atwal Trivedi (HT Photo)

Satwant is the first woman officer to hold charge of DGP. She has previously headed the Border Security Force’s intelligence directorate and was also the joint secretary of NATGRID.

Satwant belongs to the Bilaspur district of Himachal and is an alumna of St Bede’s College and Auckland House School in Shimla. She has had the distinction of being the first woman IPS officer of the state and is a gold medallist in clinical psychology and German. She achieved meritorious distinction while pursuing a diploma in investigation and leadership from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy, Department of Justice, USA.