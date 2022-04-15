Audit flags PunCom’s failure to recover ₹21-crore debt
In its latest audit report, the principal accountant general of Punjab has once again found glaring financial irregularities at Punjab Communication Limited (PunCom), Phase 7.
The report that was forwarded to the PunCom managing director a month ago lists at least 20 areas where the company did not comply with norms.
Set up in 1981, PunCom is a premier telecom and IT equipment and solutions provider company, supplying and implementing a host of state-of-the-art telecommunications software and integrated solutions.
Yet, it has a history of adverse audit reports and observations since 2006-07.
Its tardy recovery rate from debtors is the first issue flagged by the latest audit report. It states that PunCom’s project and sales divisions have failed to recover debt worth ₹21 crore, some of which has been pending for over 23 years. The audit also states that the management’s inability to dispose of finished goods led to the loss of around ₹14 crore.
Another major finding of the audit is irregular contribution to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) scheme, which led it to make imprudent payments worth ₹4.4 crore to high-ranking officials. The audit report also points that PunCom overpaid railways ₹1 crore in GST due to an incorrect consolidated amount. Besides, an employee, who was overpaid ₹1.8 lakh 15 years ago, has yet to return the money.
The report adds that the company indulged in disproportionate leave encashment by considering 26 days as a working month. The 26-day formula caused losses and violated the law governing the employees’ terms of service.
In another wrong business practice flagged by the audit, PunCom failed to clearly disclose salaries of top employees. The audit also found that employees’ bills were cleared without adequate checks, and two invoices were issued for the same product.
The report says that the company is not complying with the Punjab Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes (Reservation in Service) Act, 2006, and has also not implemented the Punjab government’s orders on providing reservations to the economically weaker section (EWS) of society.
Despite being caught on the wrong side of rules, the audit report notes that the PunCom management failed to respond to any of its queries.
When contacted, PunCom managing director Neelima said they were in the process of filing replies to the objections raised in the audit report.
-
Punjab Engineering College to hold annual fest from April 16-18
Punjab Engineering College will organise its annual techno-cultural fest, PECFest 2021-22, from April 16 to 18 after a two-year gap. The event will be inaugurated by Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur. The theme for this year's PECFest is “A cosmic escapade”. Popular band The Yellow Diary will take the stage on April 17 and singer Javed Ali on April 18.
-
National Board of Accreditation approves UICET’s chemical engineering course
The National Board of Accreditation has accorded approval to the BE (chemical engineering) course being offered by Panjab University's Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology for a period of three years up to June 30, 2025 . The NBA team had visited the institute in Feb 2022 and the notification was issued recently. The Institute has also been bestowed with many grants.
-
Lucknow markets to get facelift on lines of Hazratganj
The urban development department has directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation to revamp and develop city markets of Aminabad, Kaiserbagh, Chowk and Hussainabad on the pattern of Hazratganj. Additional chief secretary, urban development, Rajneesh Dubey, issued directives for the renovation of the markets. A committee of 11 officers has been formed to monitor the renovation of these markets. All the markets will follow the same colour pattern and same signage pattern as followed in Hazratganj.
-
Chandigarh admn to update parking policy after 1.5 years
After over one and a half years of its notification, the Chandigarh administration has decided to update its parking policy so that it becomes “implementable”. None of its provisions have been implemented yet. After a review meeting of the parking policy's implementation on Thursday, Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal directed the urban planning department to rejig it to make it more effective.
-
Chandigarh’s nonagenarians open heart and home to transgender couple
“Who is she?” asks a woman visiting the Chahals at their spacious Sector 30 house in a stage whisper. Though it has only been three weeks since their new kids Rudra Pratap Singh and Dhananjay Chauhan moved in with Shamsher Kaur Chahal, and her husband, advocate Darbara Singh Chahal, 95, the nonagenarian couple's adoration and acceptance is hard to miss, and is reciprocated in equal measures by the younger couple.
