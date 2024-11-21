Menu Explore
Aujla attacks AAP over delay in naming Guru Nanak Dev VC

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Nov 21, 2024 10:02 PM IST

Aujla criticised the Punjab government, claiming that it is failing to fulfill its promises of improving education in the state.

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government for failing to appoint a new vice-chancellor at Guru Nanak Dev University, citing that this is for the first time in 55 years that the varsity is running without a vice-chancellor.

VC has not been appointed yet, the Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said blaming the AAP for the delay (HT File)
VC has not been appointed yet, the Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said blaming the AAP for the delay (HT File)

Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu’s term as the vice-chancellor of the varsity ended on November 16. He was appointed by former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in 2017, and his term was extended twice thrice — first in 2020 for three years and then for additional six months by former governor Banwari Lal Purohit.

Five days have passed since his term ended but a new VC has not been appointed yet, the MP said blaming the AAP for the delay.

Aujla criticised the Punjab government, claiming that it is failing to fulfill its promises of improving education in the state. “The delay in appointing a new VC shows the government’s lack of seriousness and their tendency to use education for political gain,” he said.

He further emphasised the importance of the vice-chancellor’s role, stating that the vacancy is detrimental to the university’s functioning. “If the government is truly committed to the welfare of the people, it must take timely decisions on crucial matters. The appointment of a vice-chancellor should be a priority,” Aujla added.

