Aujla concert triggers traffic snarls in Mohali; commuters bear the brunt

chandigarh@hindustantimes.com Heavy rush Near PCA because of Singer Karan Aujla live performance in Mohali. (HT Photo)

Mohali: Major traffic congestion was reported in Mohali, particularly around Phase 8, on Saturday afternoon as thousands of fans gathered for Karan Aujla’s concert at the old IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium.

Heavy congestion was reported on Airport Road, Phase 5, Phase 8 and other surrounding stretches as vehicles moved slowly towards the stadium area. Several commuters said it took them much longer than usual to cross the affected roads.

“We were stuck near Phase 8 for nearly 30 minutes. The traffic was barely moving and many people seemed unaware of the diversions,” said Ronnie, a commuter travelling towards Kharar.

Another commuter heading towards Chandigarh said it took nearly an hour to cross the stretch due to the rush of vehicles going towards the concert venue. Earlier, the district administration had issued a traffic advisory restricting movement on roads leading to Phase 10, Sector 65 and the route connecting Mohali railway station during the event. Officials said only emergency and authorised vehicles would be allowed on these roads and advised commuters to avoid the area.

Police set up 32 checkpoints across the city to regulate the flow of vehicles and guide residents and concertgoers. The first checkpoint was installed near the stadium gate while others were placed on roads leading to and from the venue.

Special routes were also reserved for VIP movement from the Chandigarh side and from the CP67 Mall side, which remained restricted for the general public during the programme.

Traffic congestion intensified after 10 pm when the concert ended and thousands of attendees began leaving the venue. Heavy rush was reported on roads leading towards Chandigarh and several parts of Mohali as vehicles moved slowly along Airport Road, Phase 8 and nearby stretches. Despite the presence of police personnel on the ground to regulate movement, long queues of vehicles were seen and it took commuters considerable time to cross the area around the stadium.