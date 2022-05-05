Australian High Commissioner meets Bhagwant Mann, keen to forge pact with Punjab in agriculture
Australian High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell evinced keen interest to forge collaboration, especially in the field of agriculture and skill development, with Punjab on the pattern of Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Responding to O’Farrell’s proposal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann assured him of all cooperation and support in this regard so as to propel Punjab in the high growth trajectory by concretising these plans of mutual interest.
A three-member Australian delegation led by O’Farrell, including member parliament Gurmesh Singh and second secretary political Jack Taylor, called on the chief minister here at his official residence on Wednesday.
Apprising Mann about the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IndAus ECTA), O’Farrell said IndAus ECTA is India’s first bilateral trade agreement with a large, developed economy in 10 years, which aims at doubling two-way trade. He mentioned that Australia’s goal is to lift India into their top three export markets by 2035 and make it the third largest outward investment destination in Asia.
O’Farrell said Punjab could be immensely benefitted by forging collaboration with Australia, especially in the field of agriculture and agro-industry, as its progressive farmers have a proven track record of vast experience and expertise in food production.
Mann said Punjabis due to their enterprising and resilience nature have fairly contributed to the overall socio-economic development of all the major countries across the globe, including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the UK, USA, Italy, etc.
Ludhiana | Harjit Singh Gill is PSPCL chief engineer
Harjit Singh Gill was appointed chief engineer (distribution) for Ludhiana central zone of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited on Wednesday. An alumnus of Guru Nanak Engineering College, Gill joined PSPCL as an assistant engineer in 1989, and has served in the operation, enforcement, billing, technical, audit and commercial wings of the PSPCL in multiple capacities over the last 32 years. He was previously posted as chief engineer (commercial) in Patiala.
Unite to ensure Sikh prisoners’ release, Sukhbir Badal urges panthic bodies
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday appealed to the panthic organisations to unite on a common platform to create a movement to ensure the release of Sikh prisoners who have been languishing in jails even after the expiry of their life sentences. “We may have individual and political differences, but let us shed that for the cause of the Sikh prisoners,” he said.
Patiala violence: Shiv Sena demands probe by independent agency
Activists of the Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) have demanded a probe into the violent clash that took place in Patiala on April 29. Party state spokesperson Chanderkant Chadha said the state president of the party, Yograj Sharma, had met the DGP on April 26 and cleared the party's stand that it was not supporting Harish Singla's move to march against Khalistan. He said that the role of a senior police officer should also be probed.
Amandeep Bansal is new GMADA chief administrator
A 2016-batch IAS officer, Amandeep Bansal, has been appointed as the new chief administrator of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority. Bansal has replaced 2009-batch IAS officer Vipul Ujwal, who has been transferred as special secretary, water supply and sanitation, Punjab. Prior to this, Bansal was holding the charge of additional secretary, personnel, Punjab, and has also served as additional secretary, home affairs and justice, Punjab. He is likely to assume office on Thursday.
Biker, disabled beggar killed in hit-and-run mishaps in Mohali
A 29-year-old motorcyclist and an unidentified beggar were killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in Mohali. Investigating officer Baljinder Singh said a resident of Phase 11, Vivek Sharma was on his way to work in Sector 83 around 5.30 pm on Tuesday. When Sharma reached Sector 82, a speeding Tata Indigo hit his motorcycle from behind. A seriously injured Sharma was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Phase 8, where doctors declared him brought dead.
