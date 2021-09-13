Auto driver thrashed for molesting Ludhiana woman

Residents of Galib Kalan village thrashed a three-wheeler driver for molesting a woman before handing him over to the police on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Chamkaur Singh of Galib Khurd village.

In her complaint to the police, the woman said she had hailed the auto-rickshaw at the Jagraon bus stand to reach Galib Kalan village and was the only passenger. On the way, the driver stopped the vehicle and molested her.

Hearing her screams, villagers rushed to her rescue and nabbed the driver, who was given a beating before being handed over to the police.

ASI Jarnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said the driver had been booked under Section 354B of the Indian Penal Code at the Jagraon Sadar police station.