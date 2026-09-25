Autumn session: Nearly 13 lakh farmers covered under crop insurance, says J&K govt

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday informed the legislative assembly that the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) was being implemented across all 20 districts of the union territory with over 12.89 lakh farmers covered and claims worth ₹221.71 crore registered so far. The sector contributes approximately 10% to the gross domestic product (GDP) of the UT and generates an estimated annual income of around ₹12,000 crore. (ANI)

Minister for agriculture production, rural development and panchayati raj, Javid Ahmad Dar, while responding to questions by four MLAs, said that the horticulture sector remains one of the key pillars of J&K’s economy, supporting the livelihoods and employment of a large section of the population.

Javid Dar said that approximately 35 lakh people, comprising nearly 7.5 lakh families, are directly or indirectly associated with the horticulture sector. The sector contributes approximately 10% to the gross domestic product (GDP) of the UT and generates an estimated annual income of around ₹12,000 crore.

On crop insurance, he said that the PMFBY is presently being implemented across all 20 districts of J&K. He informed the House that the scheme is demand-driven and there is no cap on the number of farmers who can avail its benefits, subject to prescribed guidelines and eligibility criteria.

‘One car to one officer’ policy under consideration: Transport minister

Minister for transport Satish Sharma informed the House that a revised car policy is presently under consideration of the government, wherein it has been proposed to introduce the principle of ‘one vehicle-one officer’.

The minister was replying to a question raised by MLA Ranbir Singh Pathania. “The proposed policy shall also provide for such specific exceptions as may be considered necessary by the government, keeping in view security requirements, field duties, additional assignments/charges, operational exigencies and the functional requirements of particular departments/organisations,” he said.

‘Establishing 17 critical care blocks in remote areas across J&K’

Minister for health and medical education Sakina Itoo informed the House that the government is taking a series of measures to strengthen healthcare delivery, emergency response, trauma care and critical-care services in remote, hilly and difficult-to-access areas of Jammu Division, including the Padder-Nagseni assembly constituency.

Highlighting the initiatives being undertaken under PM-ABHIM, the minister informed that 17 critical care blocks are being established across J&K, comprising 15 blocks of 50 beds each and two blocks of 100 beds each.

These facilities, she said, are aimed at substantially augmenting critical-care capacity and decentralising specialised services, thereby reducing the need for patients from remote and far-flung areas to undertake long journeys for critical medical care.