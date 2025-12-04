Average emergency response time of police under 12 minutes: Home secretary

Haryana home secretary Sumita Misra on Wednesday said that between July 1, 2024, and November 30, 2025, the home dashboard recorded about 1.78 lakh FIRs of which about 1.32 lakh have been disposed of, thus reflecting a 74.58% disposal rate. The additional chief secretary, home, said the police now averaged a response time of 11.54 minutes, with dispatch occurring within 7.36 minutes in emergency response. Ambulance services were reaching citizens in 23.49 minutes on an average, contributing to quicker medical assistance and improved outcomes, Misra said. The additional chief secretary, home, said the police now averaged a response time of 11.54 minutes, with dispatch occurring within 7.36 minutes in emergency response.

The ACS was speaking during the formal launching of the home department’s dashboard by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday. The dashboard is a digital platform which promises to improve law enforcement, emergency response and public safety management across the state.

The integrated platform brings together key systems such as the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), Dial-112 emergency response, e-Prison, e-Challan, Forensic Science Laboratory and allied platforms. Saini asked officers to integrate e-summons and e-challan with the dashboard.

The CM said the new system will enable senior officers to access real-time information from police, fire, ambulance, prison and other critical wings on a single interface. He also commended the live monitoring of all the 20 prisons of Haryana in real time through dashboard. This will enable officers to plan inmate transfers, expansion requirements, and decongestion measures, an official spokesperson said.

The ACS, home, said the platform would facilitate performance-based ranking of police stations and strengthen accountability. It will also be powered by real-time data from all 24 police districts and 413 police stations and will serve as a comprehensive decision-support system for monitoring crime trends, improving coordination and enhancing public safety, Misra said.