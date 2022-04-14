Average vote share of winners in Punjab polls stood at 43.8%: ADR
New Delhi: The average vote share of winners in the recent assembly elections in Punjab was 43.8%, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Wednesday.
The voter turnout in the February 20 election was 72% as compared to 77% in the previous election in 2017.
The ADR and Punjab Election Watch have analysed vote shares of candidates in all 117 constituencies in the state.
The winners bagged an average of 43.8% of the total votes polled. In 2017, the winners had bagged an average of 41.2% of the total votes polled.
The ADR said 31 winners (26%) had a vote share of 50% and above and 86 winners (74%) less than 50%.
It said 16 out of the 58 winners with declared criminal cases have won with a vote share of 50% and above and 19 out of the 87 crorepati winners have won with a vote share of 50% and above.
All the winners had an average vote share of 31.7% of the total registered votes. This implies that the winners represent on an average 31.7% of the total electorate, the ADR said.
In 2017, the winners had an average vote share of 33.1% of the total registered votes, the ADR said.
Out of the 92 winners of the AAP, 53 (or 58%) have won with a vote share of less than 35% of the total registered votes.
All winners from the Congress (18) and the SAD (three) bagged less than 35% of the total registered votes. One of the BJP’s two winning candidates got less than 35% of the total registered votes.
-
Central varsity of Punjab registrar suspended for ‘misconduct, insubordination’
Vice-chancellor of Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, has suspended registrar Kanwar Pal Singh Mundra on the charges of misconduct and insubordination. V-C Prof Raghuvendra P Tewari did not respond to the repeated calls and messages on Wednesday. C ordered the suspension of Mundra and stated that a chargesheet would follow soon. Denying the charges, Mundra said he was being victimised for raising charges of corruption by a few university officials.
-
One-fourth of target population in Punjab yet to get fully vaccinated
The government may have launched a drive to administer Covid-19 precaution doses to those above 18 years of age, only 73% of the target population in Punjab have been jabbed with the second dose. According to the state health department data, 96% of the beneficiaries of the targeted population of 2.28 crore have been jabbed with the first dose.
-
Kejri’s meet with Punjab officials: Oppn rattled by people-friendly decisions of AAP govt, says Cheema
Chandigarh : A day after their onslaught over Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal's meeting with Punjab officials in the absence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema hit back at the opposition parties, stating that they were rattled by the people-friendly decisions of the new government in the state. Cheema said their statements show their frustration.
-
Prayagraj police attach cattle smuggler’s properties worth ₹5 crore
In a major action against organised crime in the district, Prayagraj police attached properties worth ₹5 crore of a cattle smuggler and gangster Mohd Muzzaffar in Bamrauli area on Wednesday. Muzzaffar was elected Block Pramukh of Kaudihar in 2020 panchayat elections and has also been accused of hiding his criminal record while filing his nomination. An FIR was also lodged against him at Nawabganj police station a few days back.
-
Punjab cabinet gives approval to fill 145 posts in water supply dept
Chandigarh: The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday gave approval to fill 145 posts of various categories (25 sub-divisional engineers, 70 junior engineer, 30 junior draftsman and 20 steno typist) by direct recruitment through the Punjab Public Service Commission and Subordinate Service Selection Board within a year. According to a spokesperson of the chief minister's office, the cabinet had given approval to fill 88 posts of aforementioned categories in the water supply and sanitation department in 2021.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics