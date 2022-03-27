Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Avoid travelling on Manali-Leh highway: DC
Lahaul-Spiti district administration has issued advisory to people to avoid travelling on Manali-Leh highway as the road is not safe for commuting. The DC said road clearance operation is underway
In a press statement issued here, Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner (DC) Neeraj Kumar said the road clearance operation by the Border Roads Organisation is underway. The Manali-Leh highway is yet not restored for traffic. (HT File Photo)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 02:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The Lahaul-Spiti district administration has issued an advisory to tourists and the general public to avoid travelling on the Manali-Leh highway as the road is yet not safe for commuting.

In a press statement issued here, Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner Neeraj Kumar said the road clearance operation by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is underway on a fast face.

However, the Manali-Leh highway is yet not been restored for traffic.

“We appeal to the general public and tourists that they should avoid travelling on the route,” said Kumar.

He said a meeting was held with the BRO officials and they informed that the road clearance work was in progress in Sarchu and the Baralacha La.

Whenever the snow-clearance operation is complete, the district’s civil and police administration will carry out an inspection and after which vehicles of tourists and the general public will be allowed on the highway.

“All tourists are requested not to travel on the said route for the time being. The taxi drivers are also advised to avoid travelling on the highway even if insisted,” he said.

