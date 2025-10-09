Avoid unwarranted, repeated litigation, Chandigarh admn tells its department

The Chandigarh administration has notified a comprehensive ‘litigation policy’, aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and efficiency in managing legal proceedings. Published in the Chandigarh administration gazette on October 8, 2025, the policy seeks to curb unnecessary litigation and encourage amicable settlement of disputes through mediation and arbitration. Published in the Chandigarh Administration Gazette on October 8, 2025, the Chandigarh litigation policy seeks to curb unnecessary litigation and encourage amicable settlement of disputes through mediation and arbitration. (HT File)

According to the notification, all departments under the UT administration have been instructed to avoid unwarranted and repetitive litigation and prioritise the resolution of disputes through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms. The policy terms mediation as a preferred mode of settlement in accordance with the Mediation Act, 2023.

The administration has instructed all departments to conduct periodic reviews of pending court cases to ensure their timely and effective disposal. Emphasis has been laid on avoiding procedural delays, repetitive litigation, and unnecessary adjournments that contribute to case backlogs.

Key highlights of the Chandigarh litigation policy:

Inter-departmental coordination: In cases involving multiple departments, the entities concerned are required to coordinate from the initiation of proceedings until their final resolution to ensure effective case management.

Transparency and accessibility: All important office memorandums, guidelines, and circulars will be compiled and displayed on departmental websites as a Master Circular to facilitate easy public access and enhance transparency.

Mandatory ADR clauses: All government contracts, including concession and project agreements, must incorporate mandatory clauses for mediation or arbitration to promote faster and less adversarial resolution of disputes.

Discouraging unwarranted appeals: Departments have been directed not to file unnecessary appeals or special leave petitions (SLPs) before the Supreme Court. SLPs should be pursued only in exceptional cases involving substantial injustice or special circumstances.

Technology-driven monitoring: The policy calls for the establishment of an IT-based court case monitoring system and a legal decision support platform to enable real-time case tracking and efficient data management. This move aims to strengthen oversight and reduce procedural delays.

Performance review of counsels: Departments may submit feedback on the performance of government counsels and legal representatives to the office of the legal remembrancer-cum-director of prosecution to ensure accountability and quality representation.