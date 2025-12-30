Search
Tue, Dec 30, 2025
Awantipora: Another old sculpture recovered from Jhelum

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Dec 30, 2025 04:22 am IST

Police recovered a centuries-old sculpture in Awantipora, marking the second such find from the Jhelum River in a week, ensuring its preservation.

Police in Awantipora have ensured the safe preservation of an ancient stone sculpture recovered from the River Jhelum at Larkipora, Awantipora. (Representative)
Earlier a sculpture of Goddess Durga was recovered from river in Baramulla Sheeri.

Police in Awantipora have ensured the safe preservation of an ancient stone sculpture recovered from the River Jhelum at Larkipora, Awantipora. “The artefact, believed to be centuries old, has been formally handed over to a team from the directorate of archives, archaeology and museums, Jammu & Kashmir for detailed documentation, examination, and conservation. The sculpture, crafted from fine stone, reflects the region’s rich cultural and historical heritage. Immediately after its discovery, Awantipora police secured the artefact and kept it under safe custody under the supervision of the SHO police station Awantipora, ensuring its protection from damage or misuse,” police spokesman said in a statement.

He said that coordination was established with the directorate of archives, archaeology and museums to facilitate scientific handling and preservation in accordance with archaeological norms.

“The successful handover reaffirms the commitment of Jammu & Kashmir Police towards safeguarding peace and tranquillity, as well as preserving the archaeological and cultural heritage of the Union territory, while fostering awareness about Kashmir’s rich historical legacy,” he said.

