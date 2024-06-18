Ayushman Bharat: Pvt hospitals fined, de-empanelled for raising bogus inflated bills

The district health authorities have found that three private hospitals in Charkhi Dadri were raising bogus inflated bills under the Ayushman Bharat scheme to make easy money. Dr Ankur said that they are continuously watching and upgrading their screening software and checkpoints. (HT photo for representation)

According to officials of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, two weeks ago, notices were served to four private hospitals and information pertaining to treatment given to 41 patients under the government’s flagship scheme was sought.

“Jai Hind hospital was de-empanelled from the scheme due to fraudulent acts. The Krishan eye hospital was blacklisted for six months as their authorities failed to give reply to the served notice. However, a penalty of ₹99,000 was imposed on Pardhan Hospital as they failed to give a satisfactory reply. An investigation is on to check the complaint filed against Yadav Hospital. Other than this, investigation is also underway against another five private hospitals in the district,” said Dr Ankur, nodal officer of Ayushman Bharat scheme in Charkhi Dadri.

He said they are continuously watching and upgrading their screening software and checkpoints, adding, “We want to have only those hospitals with us which can deliver health facilities efficiently. Apart from the private hospitals, government hospitals too are empanelled for treatment to Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries,” the nodal officer added.

According to officials, the authorities of a private hospital in Dadri, had shifted a patient to the intensive care unit, his photos were swiftly clicked and the patient was neither wearing ICU dress nor using oxygen with a face mask.

“The hospital authorities did this to earn more via Ayushman Bharat scheme by raising ICU bills instead of those for the general ward. This is the reason the general ward patient was shown in the ICU,” the officials added.

In another case, the authorities of a private hospital were unable to prove the patient’s case, who they admitted several times after consecutive gaps.

“In a hospital, there were no machines and oxygen cylinders in the ICU but they were shown on papers to admit a patient in the ICU and diagnose him. In another case, the treatment shown by doctors was not matching the prescription given to the patient,” another health official added.