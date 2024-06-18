 Ayushman Bharat: Pvt hospitals fined, de-empanelled for raising bogus inflated bills - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ayushman Bharat: Pvt hospitals fined, de-empanelled for raising bogus inflated bills

BySunil Rahar, Rohtak
Jun 18, 2024 06:56 AM IST

According to officials of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, two weeks ago, notices were served to four private hospitals and information pertaining to treatment given to 41 patients under the government’s flagship scheme was sought

The district health authorities have found that three private hospitals in Charkhi Dadri were raising bogus inflated bills under the Ayushman Bharat scheme to make easy money.

Dr Ankur said that they are continuously watching and upgrading their screening software and checkpoints. (HT photo for representation)
Dr Ankur said that they are continuously watching and upgrading their screening software and checkpoints. (HT photo for representation)

According to officials of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, two weeks ago, notices were served to four private hospitals and information pertaining to treatment given to 41 patients under the government’s flagship scheme was sought.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“Jai Hind hospital was de-empanelled from the scheme due to fraudulent acts. The Krishan eye hospital was blacklisted for six months as their authorities failed to give reply to the served notice. However, a penalty of 99,000 was imposed on Pardhan Hospital as they failed to give a satisfactory reply. An investigation is on to check the complaint filed against Yadav Hospital. Other than this, investigation is also underway against another five private hospitals in the district,” said Dr Ankur, nodal officer of Ayushman Bharat scheme in Charkhi Dadri.

He said they are continuously watching and upgrading their screening software and checkpoints, adding, “We want to have only those hospitals with us which can deliver health facilities efficiently. Apart from the private hospitals, government hospitals too are empanelled for treatment to Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries,” the nodal officer added.

According to officials, the authorities of a private hospital in Dadri, had shifted a patient to the intensive care unit, his photos were swiftly clicked and the patient was neither wearing ICU dress nor using oxygen with a face mask.

“The hospital authorities did this to earn more via Ayushman Bharat scheme by raising ICU bills instead of those for the general ward. This is the reason the general ward patient was shown in the ICU,” the officials added.

In another case, the authorities of a private hospital were unable to prove the patient’s case, who they admitted several times after consecutive gaps.

“In a hospital, there were no machines and oxygen cylinders in the ICU but they were shown on papers to admit a patient in the ICU and diagnose him. In another case, the treatment shown by doctors was not matching the prescription given to the patient,” another health official added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ayushman Bharat: Pvt hospitals fined, de-empanelled for raising bogus inflated bills
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On