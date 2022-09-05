Azad: Jammu and Kashmir statehood restoration a priority

: Unveiling his roadmap for the “bright” future of Jammu and Kashmir, veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday, who kicked off his second innings after ending his five-decade-long association with the Congress, said that restoration of full statehood, right to land and employment to native domicile will be the priority of his party.

“Restoration of full statehood, right to land and employment to native domicile will be the priority of our party. We need full statehood… we need legislative assembly where we have a governor and not lieutenant governor,” he said in his hour-long speech while addressing around 20,000 people at his maiden rally here.

“None from outside J&K shall be allowed to purchase land here and, similarly, no jobs should go to the outsiders. We have very small number of jobs here in J&K,” he said.

“I congratulate Maharaja Hari Singh, who had a far-sighted vision and these things were clearly mentioned at the time of accord (between him and the Union of India). It was in the Indian constitution and state constitution. So, there is nothing unconstitutional in it. For over 72 years, all prime ministers and presidents, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha consented to it then who are we to call it wrong,” he asked.

Azad, who wore a traditional Dogra turban to strike an emotional chord with the gathering, said that he hasn’t yet decided the name of the new party.

“The name and flag of our party will be decided by the people and leaders of Jammu and Kashmir. It should be in their heart and everyone can speak it easily. I received many suggestions from Urdu-speaking Kashmir region and similar Sanskrit names were suggested from Jammu. However, post- Independence, Pt Nehru had said our Hindustan is a Ganga-Jamni Hindustan and had said that our language shall be Hindustani. After 75 years, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs and Christians speak Hindustani in this nation. So, the name of our party shall also be Hindustani, easily understood by all,” he said.

Azad, who remained the chief minister for two-and-a-half years during the PDP-Congress combine before the former pulled out of the alliance, said that his party will also focus on the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley, HR violations in Kashmir, creating job avenues to overcome spiralling unemployment and impetus to tourism sector.

“There has been a spike in the killings of Pandits in the Valley for the past two to three years. They must be stopped and those interested in returning to Valley shall be given a secured atmosphere. Their honour, dignity, respect and integrity have to be ensured,” he said.

The former CM also talked about the miserable plight of daily wagers.

“I feel ashamed that our daily wagers continue to work on meagre wages for the past 15 to 20 years. They are married and have children. I don’t know how they feed their children and what they eat themselves. They have the first right to dignified employment,” he said.

He claimed he was full of ideas to bail Jammu and Kashmir out of the morasses.

“We have a treasure, which hasn’t been seen by the people of J&K but I have seen them… the hills of J&K. In Kashmir valley, there is a different world called Bangus valley. It can attract one crore tourists. It is equal to 100 Gulmargs. I had started a road during my tenure but it has not been completed to date. Similarly, we have Toshmaidans to attract crores of tourists but connectivity has to be given. Ironically, none bothered to provide it,” he said.

Azad said that his party will also focus on equitable development of Kashmir and Jammu regions, strengthening health infrastructure, revival of sick industrial units, affordable housing scheme for the homeless, will try for mono rails in the twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar.

He also seized the opportunity to take potshots at the Congress.

“I am not the one who spreads falsehood on computer and Twitter. I am connected to the ground,” he said and recalled how he and 5,000 youth Congress workers were jailed on August 20, 1988, and released in January 1989 from the Tihar jail when Indira Gandhi was terminated from parliament and sent to the same prison.

“Today, who are spreading lies against us, I feel pity for them. Congress was not created by computer, Twitter and SMS but created by us who gave their sweat and blood,” he said.

“People from Congress now go to jail in buses and they call DGP, police commissioners, get their name written and leave within an hour. That is the reason Congress has been unable to grow,” he added.

“We live amidst our poor people, farmers, our daughters and mothers, our youth and they are in our heart but those who want to defame us, their reach is confined to computer and Twitter alone. That’s why Congress has disappeared from the ground, and I pray to Allah to keep us connected with our people. We will die with them and I pray, they (Congress) remain happy in their tweets,” said Azad.

“Unko apni shehenshahi mubarak, humko humari gurbat mubarak” he added.

