Azad: Jammu and Kashmir statehood restoration a priority
Full statehood and jobs and land rights to native domiciles are high on Azad’s agenda; says name and flag of the party to be decided by people & leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, it will be Hindustani
: Unveiling his roadmap for the “bright” future of Jammu and Kashmir, veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday, who kicked off his second innings after ending his five-decade-long association with the Congress, said that restoration of full statehood, right to land and employment to native domicile will be the priority of his party.
“Restoration of full statehood, right to land and employment to native domicile will be the priority of our party. We need full statehood… we need legislative assembly where we have a governor and not lieutenant governor,” he said in his hour-long speech while addressing around 20,000 people at his maiden rally here.
“None from outside J&K shall be allowed to purchase land here and, similarly, no jobs should go to the outsiders. We have very small number of jobs here in J&K,” he said.
“I congratulate Maharaja Hari Singh, who had a far-sighted vision and these things were clearly mentioned at the time of accord (between him and the Union of India). It was in the Indian constitution and state constitution. So, there is nothing unconstitutional in it. For over 72 years, all prime ministers and presidents, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha consented to it then who are we to call it wrong,” he asked.
Azad, who wore a traditional Dogra turban to strike an emotional chord with the gathering, said that he hasn’t yet decided the name of the new party.
“The name and flag of our party will be decided by the people and leaders of Jammu and Kashmir. It should be in their heart and everyone can speak it easily. I received many suggestions from Urdu-speaking Kashmir region and similar Sanskrit names were suggested from Jammu. However, post- Independence, Pt Nehru had said our Hindustan is a Ganga-Jamni Hindustan and had said that our language shall be Hindustani. After 75 years, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs and Christians speak Hindustani in this nation. So, the name of our party shall also be Hindustani, easily understood by all,” he said.
Azad, who remained the chief minister for two-and-a-half years during the PDP-Congress combine before the former pulled out of the alliance, said that his party will also focus on the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley, HR violations in Kashmir, creating job avenues to overcome spiralling unemployment and impetus to tourism sector.
“There has been a spike in the killings of Pandits in the Valley for the past two to three years. They must be stopped and those interested in returning to Valley shall be given a secured atmosphere. Their honour, dignity, respect and integrity have to be ensured,” he said.
The former CM also talked about the miserable plight of daily wagers.
“I feel ashamed that our daily wagers continue to work on meagre wages for the past 15 to 20 years. They are married and have children. I don’t know how they feed their children and what they eat themselves. They have the first right to dignified employment,” he said.
He claimed he was full of ideas to bail Jammu and Kashmir out of the morasses.
“We have a treasure, which hasn’t been seen by the people of J&K but I have seen them… the hills of J&K. In Kashmir valley, there is a different world called Bangus valley. It can attract one crore tourists. It is equal to 100 Gulmargs. I had started a road during my tenure but it has not been completed to date. Similarly, we have Toshmaidans to attract crores of tourists but connectivity has to be given. Ironically, none bothered to provide it,” he said.
Azad said that his party will also focus on equitable development of Kashmir and Jammu regions, strengthening health infrastructure, revival of sick industrial units, affordable housing scheme for the homeless, will try for mono rails in the twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar.
He also seized the opportunity to take potshots at the Congress.
“I am not the one who spreads falsehood on computer and Twitter. I am connected to the ground,” he said and recalled how he and 5,000 youth Congress workers were jailed on August 20, 1988, and released in January 1989 from the Tihar jail when Indira Gandhi was terminated from parliament and sent to the same prison.
“Today, who are spreading lies against us, I feel pity for them. Congress was not created by computer, Twitter and SMS but created by us who gave their sweat and blood,” he said.
“People from Congress now go to jail in buses and they call DGP, police commissioners, get their name written and leave within an hour. That is the reason Congress has been unable to grow,” he added.
“We live amidst our poor people, farmers, our daughters and mothers, our youth and they are in our heart but those who want to defame us, their reach is confined to computer and Twitter alone. That’s why Congress has disappeared from the ground, and I pray to Allah to keep us connected with our people. We will die with them and I pray, they (Congress) remain happy in their tweets,” said Azad.
“Unko apni shehenshahi mubarak, humko humari gurbat mubarak” he added.
-
Soldier from Jammu kills wife, daughter inside army camp in Assam, arrested
A soldier from Jammu brutally killed Havildar (general duty) Ravinder Kumar of the 39 AR's wife and minor daughter inside an army camp of the Assam Rifles at Srikona on Saturday over a family feud, said officials. The accused soldier, identified as havildar Ravinder Kumar of the 39 Assam Rifles, was arrested. The accused had shifted his family in family quarters of the 39 AR at Srikona on March 10 this year.
-
Trekker from Bengal dies at Kinnaur’s Khimloga Pass, one injured
A trekker from West Bengal died and one was injured at Khimloga in Kinnaur. They were trekking from Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi to Chitkul in Himachal. One trekker and three porters reached safely at Chitkul while a trekker along with three porters was stranded at the pass. Dule has been identified as Sujoy Dule, a resident of Durganagar village in Kalyani tehsil of Nadia district, West Bengal.
-
Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates, lays stones of projects worth ₹165 crore in Mandi’s Nachan
Chief minister jai Ram Thakur on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 32 projects worth ₹165 crore in the Nachan assembly segment of Mandi district. Jai Ram Thakur also announced to open ITI at Hatgarh, science classes at Government Senior Secondary School, Kutachi, and ₹15 lakh for Mukhya Mantri Lok Bhawan.
-
Bilkis Bano rape convicts’ release should not be used to downplay Centre’s effort to empower women: BJP leader
Even as a political row has erupted over the release of 11 life convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano rape case, BJP Mahila Morcha national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami described it as a “small case” which Goswami said, “should not be used to downplay the efforts of the central government to empower the women”. Goswami said she was ignorant about the facts of the case.
-
Spice of life | Teachers’ Day messages and joyous reminisces
This Teachers' Day, I am eagerly waiting for messages and wishes from my students and colleagues living in different parts of the world. The list keeps growing each year, thanks to the social media platforms! My students gave me immense joy and lovely memories, which I cherish even today, at the fag end of life. But for these beautiful recollections, life might have seemed dull at this juncture.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics