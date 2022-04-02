Back home after retirement, soldier finds wife hacked to death in Punjab
On returning after his retirement, a soldier was shocked to find his wife hacked to death at their house in the Park Avenue locality of Tarn Taran city on Friday evening, police said on Saturday.
The incident came to light at 6.30pm on Friday when Jasbir Singh, 38, returned home only to find his wife, Sarabjit Kaur, 35, dead in the bedroom.
Police registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Tarn Taran City police station against unidentified assailants.
The case was registered on the complaint of Jasbir, who had returned from his last place of posting in Jammu and Kashmir. “My wife was attacked on the face with a sharp-edged weapon. I found a blood-stained axe near the body,” said Jasbir in his complaint.
Tarn Taran City station house officer (SHO) Upkar Singh said, “The couple has an 11-year-old son, who had gone to the victim’s maternal home. We are investigating the case from various angles. The woman had no enmity with anyone. The axe has been sent for forensic examination. We are hopeful of cracking this case soon.”
