Back your peace rhetoric with concrete action: Amarinder Singh to Pakistan army chief

Terming “Islamabad-sponsored terrorism” as the biggest hurdle in normalising relations between the two neighbouring countries, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday said Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa should back his rhetoric on peace with India with solid action.

In a press statement, Amarinder said, “Bajwa should control the ISI first and then talk about stability in Indo-Pak relations. India cannot afford to go soft with Pakistan till it walks the talk. Infiltration into India from across the border is still happening and our soldiers are being killed at the borders daily. They (Pakistan) are dropping arms and heroin in Punjab via drones. All this should stop first and only then we can talk peace.”

For India to trust Pakistan, he said, the latter will have to do much more than offer an olive branch, citing his own experience of the army in 1964. “We used to receive daily reports then of firing from the western border, as we continue to do now. It is important for not just Gen Bajwa but the entire Pakistan military apparatus to be on board with the idea of burying the past and paving the way for peace with India,” he said.