Panic grips people as back-to-back tremors jolt Jammu and Kashmir

Back-to-back earthquakes in Doda and parts of Kashmir valley since Tuesday have caused panic among the locals, especially as most parts of J&K fall under zone IV and V. Back-to-back tremors in Doda and parts of Kashmir valley since Tuesday have caused panic among the locals, especially as most parts of Jammu and Kashmir fall under zone IV and V. (PTI File Photo)

On Tuesday afternoon, a powerful earthquake was felt across Jammu and Kashmir causing panic among the people. The epicentre of the earthquake was located in Doda district of Jammu at the depth of 6 km and its magnitude was 5.4 on Richter scale. The quake tremors caused cracks in several buildings and houses in the Doda district but there was no loss of life. Two girls sustained minor injuries in Doda.

After the first earthquake, five more aftershocks were reported from different parts of J&K, especially in Doda Kishtwar and Chenab Valley.

The second earthquake of 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred at 2.20 am on 14 June, at a depth of 10 km with its epicentre located 19 km south of Kishtwar. The third earthquake of lower intensity with magnitude 2.8 took place 20 minutes later at 2.41 am and the epicentre was located at Kishtwar. The fourth earthquake with 3.5 magnitude 3.5 occurred at 7.56 am on 14 June, the epicentre of the quake was located at the depth of 10 km south of Kishtwar. Two more earthquakes also occurred in Kishtwar with 3.3 and 3.4 magnitude at 8.29 am and 4 pm on June 14.

“After Tuesday’s earthquake, everyone is scared and the aftershocks have created more panic,” said Bushra, a homemaker in Kishtwar. “Many houses and government buildings developed cracks after the first earthquake. Thankfully, there wasn’t any loss of life,” she said.

Experts say the earthquake and aftershocks could be reason of some seismic activities in the region as Doda sits on the fault line. “The back-to-back earthquakes in the Chenab Valley division could be possibility of release of pressure on the fault line. The Doda region sits on the fault line,” said an expert in geological department.