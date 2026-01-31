Back-to-back western disturbances to bring snow, rain in J&K: MeT

Jammu and Kashmir is gearing up for four back to back weather systems - western disturbances (WD) - which are expected to bring light to moderate rains and snowfall particularly in Kashmir for the next 10 days intermittently, the India meteorological department’s J&K centre said on Friday. A heavy duty machinery removes snow from Mughal Road, that connects Shopian district with Poonch-Rajouri, after fresh snowfall, in Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday. (PTI)

While most of Kashmir’s harshest 40-day winter period, Chillai Kalan, had remained dry, its last week ending today has already witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall in many districts. The weather office is now predicting more snowfall with the start of Chilai Khurd, a 20-day period and second harshest part of Valley’s 70-day extreme winter.

While a feeble western disturbance, moisture-laden winds from Mediterranean, is expected to hit the Himalayan valley on Friday night, two more WDs may bring light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over the Western Himalayan region, with scattered showers across northwest and central India from January 31 to February 3.

IMD issued a guide on X on how to proceed amid rains and thunderstorms urging people and farmers to be prepared to “protect your life, livelihood, and travels.”“Lightning safety – when thunder roars, go indoors! Remember the 30/30 rule and stay away from isolated trees or corded electronics.

For our farmers – protect your hard work. Ensure proper drainage for wheat and mustard crops, pause irrigation, and keep your harvest covered,” it said.

J&K MeT director, Mukhtar Ahmad said that the four weather systems are approaching from Friday evening.

“Three to four Western Disturbances are approaching from today evening for the next 10 days with chances of light rains and snowfall alternately,” he said. He said that Friday evening will experience a feeble WD with a possibility of light rain and snowfall particularly in mountainous areas.

The districts which may be affected today are Ganderbal, Anantnag and Bandipora.

“From Saturday evening, a moderate WD is approaching which may cause widespread light rains or snowfall with chances of moderate snowfall in some mountainous areas,” he said. Another WD will hit on February 2 and 3 with light rain and snow over higher reaches scattered over many places. He said that the minimum and maximum temperatures may change with improvement in night temps.

The MeT also cautioned people against moving into avalanche prone areas owing to the snowfall since Jan 22. There is advisory regarding avalanches particularly in higher areas like district Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Doda and Kishtwar,” he said.