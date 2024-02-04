Baddi factory fire: 47 workers traced so far, 4 still missing

Two days after a major fire in the perfume factory in Baddi industrial area of Himachal’s Solan district, police on Sunday said that they have traced 47 workers so far. Four workers are still missing. (ANI)

However, four workers are still missing. The death toll climbed to five after police recovered four bodies on Saturday. Out of the deceased, four have been identified and all were women, officials said on Sunday. Four workers are still missing.

A total of 29 workers suffered injuries in the fire that broke on Friday and are currently receiving medical care at various health facilities with two critical patients being treated at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

As many as 85 individuals were present at the facility at the time of the incident. Police officials said that an investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the fire and to evaluate all aspects of safety norms and regulations at the perfume factory.

While the search for missing four persons is underway, Police have already arrested Chandu Chandrashekhar, the plant head of NR Aroma for negligence. He has been booked under Sections 285 (negligent conduct for fire or combustible matter), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Barotiwala police station.

Police have appealed to the public to contact the Police Control Room immediately if they have any information regarding the missing individuals.

A special investigation team (SIT) headed by additional superintendent of police Ashok Verma has been constituted to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter while a magisterial enquiry has been ordered by the Solan deputy commissioner.