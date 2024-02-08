Baddi factory fire: 6.5 lakh relief for kin of deceased: Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday announced that the kin of the five persons who were killed in the major fire at a factory in Baddi industrial town would get ₹6.5 lakh each as compensation from the state government. Hiamchal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meeting the bereaved families in Solan on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Sukhu met the bereaved families and said that those who were injured in the blaze at the perfume factory, NR Aroma, at Jharmajri village in Baddi-Barotiwala industrial belt, would get ₹50,000. As immediate relief, ₹5,000 have been given to the injured.

So far, the state government has distributed ₹3.05 lakh as relief to the affected families, he said. At least five people were killed in the incident and over 40 were injured. One of the bodies is yet to be identified and 13 people have been discharged from various hospital after treatment. At least five people are still reported missing with efforts underway to locate them.

Expressing condolences, the chief minister directed the district administration to provide all-possible assistance to bereaved families. “The state government stands with the affected families in this hour of grief and it is our responsibility to provide all-possible assistance and relief to them,” he added.

The chief minister also visited the site of the incident, took detailed information from the officers and issued necessary directions.

While interacting with the media, Sukhu said that the cause of the fire was being investigated, adding that necessary amendments would be made in the law after consulting all stakeholders to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

He said that an FIR has been registered and strict action would be taken against the defaulters.