 Baddi factory fire: ₹6.5 lakh relief for kin of deceased: Sukhu - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Baddi factory fire: 6.5 lakh relief for kin of deceased: Sukhu

Baddi factory fire: 6.5 lakh relief for kin of deceased: Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Feb 08, 2024 06:36 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the kin of the 5 persons killed in a fire at a factory in Baddi would receive ₹6.5 lakh each as compensation. In addition, those injured in the blaze will receive ₹50,000 each. So far, the state government has distributed ₹3.05 lakh as relief to the affected families. The cause of the fire is being investigated and necessary amendments will be made in the law to prevent such incidents in the future. An FIR has been registered and strict action will be taken against the defaulters.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday announced that the kin of the five persons who were killed in the major fire at a factory in Baddi industrial town would get 6.5 lakh each as compensation from the state government.

Hiamchal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meeting the bereaved families in Solan on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Hiamchal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meeting the bereaved families in Solan on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Sukhu met the bereaved families and said that those who were injured in the blaze at the perfume factory, NR Aroma, at Jharmajri village in Baddi-Barotiwala industrial belt, would get 50,000. As immediate relief, 5,000 have been given to the injured.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

So far, the state government has distributed 3.05 lakh as relief to the affected families, he said. At least five people were killed in the incident and over 40 were injured. One of the bodies is yet to be identified and 13 people have been discharged from various hospital after treatment. At least five people are still reported missing with efforts underway to locate them.

Expressing condolences, the chief minister directed the district administration to provide all-possible assistance to bereaved families. “The state government stands with the affected families in this hour of grief and it is our responsibility to provide all-possible assistance and relief to them,” he added.

The chief minister also visited the site of the incident, took detailed information from the officers and issued necessary directions.

While interacting with the media, Sukhu said that the cause of the fire was being investigated, adding that necessary amendments would be made in the law after consulting all stakeholders to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

He said that an FIR has been registered and strict action would be taken against the defaulters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On