Badshah song controversy: Haryana Police in process of issuing lookout notice

Taking a strict stance against the spread of objectionable content on social media and in songs, Haryana Police has initiated major action against singer Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah. Panchkula police has registered an FIR in connection with his recently released song/video “Tateeree” and has begun the process of issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him to prevent him from leaving the country. Additionally, notices have been issued to remove the concerned video from all social media platforms. Badshah uploaded a video on his official Instagram handle, apologising if his latest song hurt anyone’s sentiments.

In this regard, FIR No. 28 dated March 6, 2026 has been registered at Cyber Police Station, Sector-20, Panchkula under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. According to the police, the video depicts minor girls wearing school uniforms throwing away their school bags and appearing to run away from studies. The use of words such as “Badshala” in the song has also been found to portray the school environment and education in a misleading and inappropriate manner. Furthermore, objectionable and derogatory expressions towards women and girls have also been identified in the lyrics.

According to a police spokesperson, during the investigation, it has also come to light that a Haryana Roadways bus from the Jind depot is featured in the video. Police are verifying whether due permission was obtained from the concerned department for its use in the video. If the bus was used without authorisation, legal action will also be initiated against the responsible persons under relevant section.

Similarly, a government school premises has also been shown in the video. Police are examining whether proper approval was taken from the competent authority for shooting at the location. If it is established that the premises were used without permission, action will be taken against the responsible individuals as per the law.

Notice issued to accused; police teams conducting raids

Panchkula police issued a formal notice directing the accused singer to appear before the police immediately. Several police teams have been constituted to ensure his arrest and are conducting continuous raids at various possible locations. Considering the possibility of the accused attempting to leave the country, the process to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him has also been initiated.

Song removed from YouTube; action continues on other platforms

Panchkula police has succeeded in getting the song removed from the concerned YouTube channel. In addition, notices have been issued to remove the related video from all social media platforms to prevent the further spread of objectionable content. As a result of prompt action by the police, the controversial song has been taken down from the accused’s official YouTube channel. Continuous efforts are also being made to remove reels and short videos related to the song from other music platforms, YouTube channels, and personal social media handles, told spokesperson.

Panchkula police has made it clear that if any individual is found creating or sharing reels or videos related to the controversial song and thereby promoting objectionable content, strict legal action will be taken against them as per the law. The police are conducting a fair and thorough investigation and further action is being taken in accordance with legal provisions.

Rapper apologises

Meanwhile, Badshah uploaded a video on his official Instagram handle, apologising if his latest song hurt anyone’s sentiments.