Baghel rules out leadership change in Punjab unit

Amid demands for an overhaul of the Punjab Congress ahead of the 2027 assembly polls, AICC general secretary and Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel has ruled out any leadership change in the state unit. (From left) Congress leaders Vijay Inder Singla, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Charanjit Singh Channi, Partap Singh Bajwa with party’s Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel in New Delhi. (Sourced)

“There will be no change as of now. AICC is satisfied with working of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) president Partap Singh Bajwa You should all join hands to bring back the party to power,” Baghel said, adding that at present the high command has asked the state unit the complete the process of selection of new district Congress presidents and directions has been passed to senior leaders to ensure free and fair process.

Baghel’s statement came after the meeting of the political affairs committee attended by president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa, former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, former deputy CM and MP Sukhjinder Randhawa, AICC’s Pagart Singh and Sukhwinder Singh Danny, along with MPs and other members. Rahul Gandhi briefly addressed the leaders regarding re-organisation, but it was AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Punjab affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, and senior leader Ambika Soni, who held a two-hour-long meeting with the state leadership.

Baghel said that the top leaders have also directed to the factions to end differences, work in tandem with each other, and raise people centric issues.

“The high command further said that the process of selecting new DCC presidents should be completed by mid-September. AICC observers, appointed in each district, will meet senior leaders of their respective districts and submit a report by September 14. After that, the new DCC presidents will be announced by September 30,” he said. A leader, privy to the developments at the meeting, added that the party high command has also warned the senior leaders not to interfere in the functioning of the AICC observers.

The stern diktat came after many top leaders, aspiring to be the Congress chief and also vying for the chief minister post in the 2027 elections, started indulging in mudslinging, seeking a revamp of the state unit.

The Congress high command has issued gag orders, directing leaders not to speak against each other in public and to focus only on people-centric issues. Leaders were also instructed to bury the hatchet and present a united front to prepare for the 2027 elections.

It is learnt that during the meeting, former CM Charanjit Singh Channi alleged that he was deliberately being excluded from PPCC rallies. Channi had led the campaign for Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who lost the recent Ludhiana West bypoll, leading to internal bitterness.

It was alleged that Channi and Ashu did not involve the PPCC leadership in the campaign. In a tit-for-tat move, Raja Warring and his faction sidelined Channi and did not involve him in the constituency-wise ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ rallies.

When contacted, Channi said, “I won’t go into details, but the Congress high command has given clear directions to focus on public-centric issues and to involve everyone to strengthen the party’s chances in the 2027 assembly polls. I will be joining the forthcoming PPCC rallies.”

PPCC president Raja Warring said the Congress was united and would soon launch a new campaign to expose the AAP government’s failures.