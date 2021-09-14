Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bains implicating rape victim, supporters in false cases: SAD
SAD workers protesting against the implication of the woman who has levelled rape allegations against Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains in a ‘false’ murder bid case in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Bains implicating rape victim, supporters in false cases: SAD

SAD leaders said attempt to murder case has been registered against the complainant and her supporters on the behest of Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 02:44 AM IST

Alleging that the police was favouring Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, Shiromani Akali Dal leaders on Monday said that the MLA was trying to implicate the woman who had levelled rape charges against him, and her supporters in false cases.

Senior advocate Harish Rai Dhanda and Youth Akali Dal (YAD) district president Gurdeep Singh Gosha said, “An attempt to murder case has been registered against the complainant, who has been protesting outside the police commissioner’s office for two months, and Congress worker Gurvinder Singh Prinkle, who has been supporting her, in Ambala.”

“Another rape victim, and her son have been booked in a fraud immigration case,” said Dhanda, adding that the director general of police was sheltering Bains. “No matter how many false cases Bains files, we will stand with the victims and not tolerate any harassment,” said Gosha.

While Bains was not available for comment, party spokesperson Munish Vinayak said SAD leader Harish Rai Dhanda and Gurdeep Singh Gosha were deliberating dragging Bains into the issues. “Both the leaders are publicity hungry and trying to raise such issues to hog the limelight,” said Vinayak.

