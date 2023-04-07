Panchkula: Bike service centre worker electrocuted to death, employer booked

A week after a 21-year-old youth employed at a Raipur Rani-based motorcycle service centre died of electrocution, police have booked his employer for causing death due to negligence.

The police have booked the service centre owner under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. (iStco)

The deceased, Sameer, who worked for Bhalla Agency, an authorised service centre for Bajaj motorcycles, had died of electrocution on March 29, following which police had initiated inquest proceedings.

In his statement, his father, Surjan Ram, of Haripur village, Raipur Rani, told the police that his son Sameer had been working at the service centre for a year. His job was to serve tea/water and maintain cleanliness.

He said on March 29, his son left for work around 8.30 am. Around 6 pm, he received information that Sameer was admitted at Raipur Rani civil hospital for treatment after electrocution. When he reached the hospital, he was informed that his son had died.

Ram alleged that the service centre’s owner, Ravi Kumar Bhalla, had sent his son to set up a flex board in Raipur Rani. While putting up the banner behind Ramkundi Temple, Sameer came in contact with a naked wire and was electrocuted. Surjan alleged that his son died to his employer’s negligence.

On his complaint, police have booked Bhalla under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.