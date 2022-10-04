Bajwa alerts Mann on Punjab’s prevailing law and order

Senior Congress leader and leader of opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann not to let the state slip into serious law and order problem. “Ensuring good governance and effective administration are serious businesses. However, your attitude of caring two hoots about the law and order situation in the state may foment a serious trouble for Punjab,” Bajwa alleged in a statement. He said that when ‘A category’ gangsters such as Deepak Tinu, against whom more than 34 criminal cases of serious nature were pending, were able to hoodwink the police, the matter could not be pushed under the carpet.

The Congress leader said that instead of tendering an apology and assuring the opposition that concrete action would be initiated against the erring police officials, cabinet ministers such as Aman Arora and Harpal Singh Cheema began offering explanations with Arora recalling the shortcomings of the Congress regime.

Bajwa said that the Punjab government has so far failed to take strict action against the senior police officers to make an example out of the blunders committed by junior rank officials.