Bajwa asks Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to take up issue of plying of state buses to Delhi airport
Chandigarh
Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday requested Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to take up with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal the issue of allowing state-owned buses to travel up to the Delhi airport.
Bajwa, the MLA from Qadian, said the state-owned transport undertakings -- Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) and Punbus -- were not allowed to ply their buses all the way to the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
He said the only beneficiary of this “ban” is the transport mafia. “PRTC and PUNBUS services are still not allowed to ply their services to IGI Airport, New Delhi. I urge @BhagwantMann ji to take this issue up with Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal ji immediately,” Bajwa tweeted.
“Delay in restarting this service has harmed @PunjabGovtIndia interests and the common man of the state and especially our NRIs. The only beneficiaries of this continued ban on PRTC/PUNBUS is the transport mafia,” the former Punjab Congress chief said in another tweet.
Notably, Congress legislator Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who was the transport minister in the previous Charanjit Singh Channi-led state government, had even asked Kejriwal in Amritsar in December last year why his government was not letting Punjab’s state-owned buses travel up to the Delhi international airport.
Warring had then said that private buses that charge almost thrice the fare were being allowed to ply all the way to the Indira Gandhi International Airport but Volvo buses of the state transport undertaking had been barred from plying to the terminal.
