Bajwa expresses concern over Punjab govt’s U-turn on UGC pay scales

Chandigarh : Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday expressed concern regarding the U-turn on the commitment made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to college and university teachers about implementation of 7th Central Pay Commission, UGC pay scales and revocation of the decision to delink from these pay scales.

In a letter to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Bajwa said that at present, Punjab is the only state in the country which has deviated from the UGC pay scales and regulations. “Hardly there is any an example in the education history since 1956, where any state failed to implement the UGC pay scales for its teaching faculty; understandably, our Constitution does not allow the same,” the Congress leader wrote.

The LOP said he is afraid the delinking from UGC pay scales will disconnect the state’s higher education system from the national education system. “It is needless to emphasise that this will lead to serious consequences and affect adversely the overall economic development of the state,” he said.

Bajwa reminded Mann of his own announcement before the elections to fulfil this demand and that of his higher education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer’s written assurance to withdraw the decision of the state government regarding delinking colleges and universities from UGC pay scales.