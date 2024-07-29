Bal Sansad: Workshop for teachers kicks off in Ludhiana

To introduce “Bal Sansad”, a parliament of children in government schools to develop leadership skills among them, the district administration on Monday started a three-day capacity building workshop for 119 teachers of 50 government schools in Ludhiana. HT Image

The workshop was inaugurated by additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Major Amit Sareen and assistant commissioner Kritika Goyal.

During the workshop, teachers will help students learn about democracy and the parliamentary system by institutionalising children parliament in the schools. They will inform the students about the voting system, the structure of the legislature, Parliament, government, ministers, opposition and others.

Sareen detailed the importance of various issues related to the children. He spoke about the election system of the country and mentioned that Bal Sansad will be a forum at which students will express their views on various subjects, including their school, family, neighbours and society, and can also talk about their rights freely.

Similarly, Goyal stressed on the role of teachers in facilitating and forming Bal Sansad in the schools. “The students will be able to take leadership roles and discuss and debate critical issues thus ensuring their participation and encouraging their civic sense at an early age. This will also make them a responsible and good citizen,” she added.

The experts from Wings of Wisdom Foundation, Anuja Naik and Samuel Dutta, shared their views on the importance of Bal Sansad and students as torchbearers.

District development fellow (DDF) Ambar Bandhopadyay highlighted teachers and students as change-makers of India. He discussed that the teachers will be facilitated at the end of the session under the category of enthusiastic leaders, servant leaders, charismatic leaders, punctual leaders and participative leaders.

District education officer (Secondary) Dimple Madaan also addressed the gathering.