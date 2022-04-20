Balbir Sidhu condemns Punjab govt’s plan to relocate Mohali Medical College
Former Punjab health minister and former Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu has condemned the AAP-led state government’s plan to relocate the Medical College in Phase 6.
Sidhu said he had brought the Medical College in Mohali through his untiring efforts and classes had also started.
“AAP’s proposal to transfer the college from here is a big betrayal of the people of Mohali and the Congress will strongly oppose any such attempt. We will approach the high court and also hold protests,” he said.
Recently, Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla had sent a proposal to the chief minister to relocate the Medical College, as it was coming up next to a drain, which was a not a suitable location.
Sidhu said the main hindrance for setting up the college was unavailability of land, yet he did his best to provide the required land. He said the adjoining drain could be covered, so there was no need to shift the college from here. He said instead of expediting the construction of the college, the health minister was talking of shifting it, which could not be tolerated.
Tennis championship: Devvert ousts Vaibhav to enter quarter-finals
Devvert Singh Kadian beat fourth seed Vaibhav Saini in 7-6(3), 6-2 in a boys' U-16 singles match to enter the quarter-finals of the AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament being held at the CLTA Stadium, Sector 10, on Tuesday. In the second set, he maintained his momentum and dominated. Finally, Devvert won the second set and the match. In the boys' Under-12 singles pre-quarterfinals, third seed Prabhroop and Yug moved into quarter-finals.
Hanif Qureshi is new Panchkula commissioner of police
The Haryana government on Tuesday posted 1996-batch IPS officer Hanif Qureshi as the Panchkula commissioner of police. Qureshi replaced Saurabh Singh, who has been posted as inspector general, India Reserve Battalion, Bhondsi, and IG, Security. Qureshi will also continue to hold the charge of director general, renewable energy department. Apart from MTech and MBA, the officer also holds a PhD in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati,.
Ludhiana | CIA Staff 3 dissolved second time in 2 years
Police commissioner Kautubh Sharma dissolved CIA Staff 3 on Tuesday and formed an anti-narcotic wing in the same building. Sub-inspector Yashpal Sharma, who was in-charge at CIA Staff 3, has been transferred to police lines. On May 18, 2020, the CIA staff-3 was dissolved and an anti-smuggling cell was formed. Later in June 2021, the police department had dissolved the anti-smuggling cell and formed CIA Staff 3 again.
Overcast sky but rain eludes Ludhiana
Low pressure and Western Disturbance led to overcast conditions and strong winds during the morning but rain eluded the city on Tuesday. As per the meteorological department of Punjab Agricultural University, the current system will continue till April 21 and light rain is expected in isolated areas of the district. While the maximum temperature was 41C, the minimum was recorded at 23.4C on Tuesday. Heatwave conditions are expected to intensify from April 22.
Ludhiana | Burglars make off with ₹25 lakh from garment showroom
Burglars struck at a wholesale garment showroom in Gandhi Nagar and decamped with ₹25 lakh cash in the wee hours of Tuesday. The matter came to light in the morning when the owner, Kapil Kumar, came to open the showroom. Kumar said when he reached the showroom, everything appeared fine from outside. Kumar stated that though his showroom is equipped with CCTV cameras, these were not running when the crime took place.
