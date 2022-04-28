Balbir Sidhu questions ‘Delhi model’ for healthcare and education
Former state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday criticised the knowledge sharing agreement between the governments of Punjab and Delhi, saying it was aimed solely at providing Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal legal control over Punjab.
Sidhu also criticised the ‘Delhi’ health model being vouched for by Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, saying it had miserably failed during the Covid pandemic and the patients had to travel to Punjab for treatment.
He took a swipe at the promotion of the ‘Delhi model’, saying, “Instead of Punjab learning from Delhi, it should be the other way around.”
He further questioned the Delhi government’s education model, saying Punjab was the country’s top performer in the National Performance Grading Index of school education for the year 2019-20. “Our chief minister should be showing Punjab government schools to his Delhi counterpart instead of going to Delhi and getting tutorials there”, Sidhu said.
-
Ludhiana | 40 conferred ACME completion certificate during convocation at CMH
As many as 40 faculty members of different medical colleges were conferred Advance Course in Medical Education completion certificate in the convocation by chief guest Rahul Chaba, PCS, additional deputy commissioner of the district. The Christian Medical College and Hospital is National Medical Commission's nodal centre for faculty development. ACME course is being conducted in CMC for last nine years by the nodal centre. Chaba highlighted the importance of training in capacity building.
-
Chandigarh | High court orders demolition of third floors of 76 buildings of Sector-41 society
Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has ordered immediate demolition of the third floors of 76 buildings in a Sector-41 society while terming these as illegal constructions. The HC bench of justice Amol Rattan Singh and justice Lalit Batra also ordered Chandigarh Housing Board to restore the structural aspects of dwelling units on ground and first floors, wherever modifications have been made in violation of norms, within a month.
-
Punjab inter-district U23 cricket: Nehal Wadhera steals the show with record-smashing 578-run knock
Ludhiana skipper Nehal Wadhera stole the show at the Punjab State Inter-District Under-23 Tournament, being played in Ludhiana, after scoring a record-smashing 578-run knock off 414 balls in the match against Bhatinda on Wednesday. The 21-year-old's knock helped Ludhiana post a mammoth total of 880 runs for the loss of six wickets in the 165-over first innings. A southpaw, Wadhera has played for the India U-19 side.
-
Congress holds hunger strike to protest Ambala MC’s alleged corruption
At least 40 Congress leaders and party workers on Wednesday observed an eight-hour hunger strike to mark their protest against the municipal corporation's alleged misconduct. A sit-in was organised outside the MC office at Jagadhri Gate and was attended by several local workers. Protesting party leaders alleged corruption in several departments, primarily in issuing no-dues certificates and no-objection certificates. Leading the agitation, state treasurer Rohit Jain said corruption within the civic body continues unabated.
-
Chandigarh’s health and wellness centres set for upgrade
In a meeting of the National Health Mission Chandigarh's state-level governing body, UT adviser Dharam Pal said all 34 health and wellness centres located in the city needed upgrades and modernisation in such a way that the city becomes a role model for the rest of the country. The adviser and UT administrator expressed desire for speedy completion of the exercise in a three-month period.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics