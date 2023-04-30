Baltana restaurant fined for violating Food Safety Act

Additional deputy commissioner, general, Amaninder Kaur Brar has imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on Sagar Ratna, Baltana, for violating food safety norms. a notice was issued to the restaurant owner after the complaint was filed in the court and their lawyer appeared in the court. (Shutterstock)

The actions comes following a complaint filed in her court by Anil Kumar, food safety officer, office of civil surgeon, SAS Nagar, under the Food Safety and Standards Act Rules 2006 and 2011.

Samples of green sauce were taken from the restaurant and sent for testing. After the report found the food ingredients to be sub-standard, the fine was imposed on the restaurant owner.

Giving details, Brar said that on January 27, 2022, a sample was taken and divided into four parts. The samples were sent to food analyst Punjab, Chandigarh, for testing on the same day.

According to the report, the accused has violated Section 26 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The report requested for an action against to be taken as per Section 51 of the said act.

Brar said that a notice was issued to the restaurant owner after the complaint was filed in the court and their lawyer appeared in the court.

The additional deputy commissioner said that after analysing the facts, she came to the conclusion that Section 26 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, has been violated by the owner. Since the matter is directly related to public interest, the owner has been ordered to pay the fine as per Section 51 of the said act.