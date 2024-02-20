Bambiha gang member arrested

A team of detective staff of Panchkula police have arrested a member of the Bambiha gang, carrying a cash reward of ₹5,000 in an extortion case of 2022. The accused arrested is identified as Rajeev Kumar of Raipur Rani. (HT File)

As per the police records, Rajeev is wanted in connection to a case registered in May 2022 on complaint of Istak Khan, employed as flying in-charge in Shree Balaji mines in Mandlaye village of Raipur Rani. He had alleged that they had been getting extortion calls and the caller had been claiming to be member of Bhuppi Rana. Rana is a close associate of gangster Lucky Patial, who is believed to be in Armenia and presently operates the Davinder Bambiha gang.

As per the FIR, after they refused to pay the amount, on May 7, multiple gun shots were fired on them. Police had then registered a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 384 (extortion), 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at Raipur Rani police station. Police had announced a reward of ₹5,000 on the accused Rajeev.

Now, on February 18, a team of detective staff of Panchkula police on patrolling duty arrested the accused with two country made pistols, along with two live cartridges, from a park near government school in Shyamtu village in Ramgarh, on a tip-off. He was caught while he was waiting for someone. A case under Arms Act has now been registered against him in Chandimandir police station.

“The accused was wanted in two cases, one of attempt to murder and the other is a case of extortion, registered in Balongi in Mohali,” said inspector Nirmal Singh.

The accused Rajeev was produced before the court on Monday and sent to four days police custody.