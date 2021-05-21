Ban on kirpan: Sikh bodies take up issue with New South Wales govt

Enraged over the ban on wearing kirpan by Sikh students in the government schools of New South Wales (NSW) state of Australia, as many as 56 Sikh bodies have written a joint letter to the NSW government, terming the ban “wrong” and “unfair”.

The Sikh community is in talks with NSW education minister Sarah Mitchell to get the order withdrawn. They have also asked the government to stop bullying of Sikh students, which leads to such incidents. The ban was enforced after a 14-year-old boy allegedly used a kirpan to stab a 16-year-old at a Sydney school.

“The Sikh community has been hit hard by the knee-jerk reaction of the NSW government in the blanket banning of the Kirpan in NSW schools. The NSW government’s decision to impose a ban contravenes a statutory right to wear a kirpan for religious reasons. The right is not due to a ‘loophole’ in the law, as referred to by the education minister Sarah Mitchell. The ban has been imposed without taking the Sikh community into confidence, or consultation, in response to an alleged incident involving a 14-year-old Sikh student, who is believed to have been bullied in school,” reads the letter.

Sources said the minister was urged to consider a compromise, including allowing the kirpan in schools under the condition that they remain locked in a case.

Manjinderpal Kaur, volunteer of United Sikhs, who was among the Sikh panel engaging with the minister, said, “The state government is seeking inputs from the Sikhs in this matter and almost all the organisations, including largest Sikh body in the country Australian Sikh Association (ASA), have signed the letter.”

“The minister told us that this ban is temporary. However, this issue must be resolved at the earliest as it has dire consequences for the Sikhs globally. And the Sikh leaders in Australia are trying their best to get it resolved as per the Sikh sentiments,” she added.

SGPC president Jagir Kaur also wrote to external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Australian high commissioner in India urging them to ensure revocation of the ban order.