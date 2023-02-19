Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Banks, security agencies in Ludhiana asked to strengthen security measures

Banks, security agencies in Ludhiana asked to strengthen security measures

Published on Feb 19, 2023 12:49 AM IST

Joint commissioner of police (JCP) Ravcharan Singh Brar said that the purpose of the meeting was to sensitise the banks and security agencies to strengthen security in the banks and ATMs kiosks in the city

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two days after the 22 lakh were robbed from Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Amritsar, the Ludhiana police held a meeting with officials of different banks and security agencies on Saturday, asking them to strengthen security measures to avoid such incidents.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP) Ravcharan Singh Brar said that the purpose of the meeting was to sensitise the banks and security agencies to strengthen security in the banks and ATMs kiosks in the city.

Brar asked banks to check CCTVs installed in the premises are operational and ensure to keep a backup of the recording. The bank officials were asked to ensure that the emergency alarm should remain active for day and night. Security guards deployed at banks should be given proper training to meet any kind of urgency.

The JCP also asked the security agencies to verify the security guards. They have been asked not to stop the cash vans on the road, as it could become an easy target for the criminals.

