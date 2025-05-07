Menu Explore
Banned vapes and e-cigarettes seized in Samrala

ByHT Correspondent, Samrala
May 07, 2025 05:08 AM IST

The SHO said the seized vapes, which were being sold for up to ₹2,000 each, are suspected to contain nicotine and other harmful substances; local residents have alleged that the vapes were being directly supplied to students at government schools.

Police seized a large quantity of banned vapes and e-cigarettes during a raid near educational institutions on Tuesday.

Sub-inspector Pavitar Singh, station house officer at Samrala police station, said three cartons of banned e-cigarettes and 528 vapes from a cigarette agency were seized during the raid. (HT File)
Sub-inspector Pavitar Singh, station house officer at Samrala police station, said three cartons of banned e-cigarettes and 528 vapes from a cigarette agency were seized during the raid.

Sub-inspector Pavitar Singh, station house officer at Samrala police station, said three cartons of banned e-cigarettes and 528 vapes from a cigarette agency were seized during the raid. Singh stated that several minors were seen near the shop but fled as soon as they spotted the police.

A case has been registered under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act. The SHO said the seized vapes, which were being sold for up to 2,000 each, are suspected to contain nicotine and other harmful substances. Local residents have alleged that the vapes were being directly supplied to students at government schools.

The police have vowed to take strict action against those involved in selling banned tobacco products, particularly in the vicinity of schools.

