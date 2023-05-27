Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana bar association on indefinite strike over spat with record keeper

Ludhiana bar association on indefinite strike over spat with record keeper

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 27, 2023 12:37 AM IST

members of bar association went on an indefinite strike following a disagreement with ahlmad (record keeper) Nitin Sharma of the court of Karan Aggarwal, junior division

Following a disagreement on Friday between executive members of district bar association and ahlmad (record keeper) Nitin Sharma of the court of Karan Aggarwal, junior division, members of bar association went on an indefinite strike in front the court of sessions judge Munish Singal.

Members of bar association during the protest in Ludhiana on Friday. (Manish/HT)
The incident occurred as the advocates were protesting over the inadequate parking space at the complex at the gates of the parking. Previously on May 19, the advocates held a day-long protest over the issue.

The protesters were protesting at the parking gates, blocking the entry of court staff as well as private vehicles, and the situation escalated when the ahlmad allegedly pushed the protesters.

Bar association president Chetan Verma said, “Such behaviour is unacceptable and we will continue the strike until getting a written apology from Nitin Sharma. During the protest, Sumit Makkar, civil judge (senior division), assured us that the matter will be investigated.”

Simranpreet Singh, an executive member, narrated the incident and said, “Bhusan Sharma and I were at the back gate of the parking when the ahlmad engaged in a heated argument with me for not allowing him to park his vehicle. Despite that, we did not let him enter the lot. Nitin then pushed me in an attempt to go in. As a result, we have started an indefinite strike.”

The strike has caused disruption in the proceedings at the district courts.

Saturday, May 27, 2023
