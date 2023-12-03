Barber wanted for 29-year-old man’s murder lands in Mohali police net

On the run since November 23 after allegedly murdering a 29-year-old man and dumping him outside his salon in Sohana’s Kandala village, police have arrested the main suspect, a barber. After the crime, the victim, who is in early 30s, had called the victim’s brother Jasvir Singh, claiming that he found him lying injured on the road, DSP HS Bal said. (Getty image)

Identified as Ameer Khan, he lives in Nadiali, Sohana.

According to police, the victim, Gurjant Singh, was inside the shop of the accused for two hours before he was allegedly murdered and dragged out. The accused had fled after leaving him on the road, as captured by nearby CCTV cameras.

After the crime, Ameer, who is in early 30s, had called Gurjant’s brother Jasvir Singh, claiming that he found him lying injured on the road, DSP HS Bal said.

“The accused was produced before a local court that sent him to three-day police remand. We will now ascertain how he murdered the victim and the reason behind the brutal crime,” the DSP added.

In his statement to police, Jasvir, a resident of Bakarpur, Sohana, had said Gurjant had gone to Ameer’s salon around 11.15 pm on November 23.

Later at night, Ameer informed him that Gurjant was lying unconscious in a deep pothole on the road near his shop, with multiple injuries. As per Jasvir, he rushed to the scene and took his brother to GMCH, Sector 32, where he was declared dead.

Police had then initiated inquest proceedings in the matter.

During investigation, police discovered CCTV footage of Ameer opening the shutter of his shop and dragging Gurjant out, before leaving him on the road.

Following this, Sohana police booked him under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to sources, the accused consumed liquor with the victim inside the shuttered salon.