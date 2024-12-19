Barbs fly thick & fast as Himachal winter session off to fiery start

The winter session of the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly began on Wednesday with the legislators of Opposition party --Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-- moving an adjournment motion and demanding discussion under Rule 67 on the alleged “corruption” during the two-year tenure of the Congress government in the state. BJP leaders protesting near Vibha Sabha in Dharamshala on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania allowed the discussion to happen with chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu agreeing to the demand of the BJP legislators. The scheduled business was suspended and a stormy debate followed on “corruption” with both Opposition and ruling Congress MLAs levelling allegations against each other’s governments.

Rule 67 (Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly) provides that a motion for an adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent public importance may be made with the consent of the Speaker.

BJP MLA from Naina Devi constituency Randhir Sharma who was among the legislators who moved the adjournment motion, started the discussion and accused the Congress government of indulging in corruption during its two-year tenure in Himachal, for which the speaker asked him to present evidence to substantiate his claims. Sharma alleged corruption in the excise policy, in land deals and in the distribution of relief money to the victims of the monsoon disaster of last year.

BJP MLAs including, Balbir Singh Verma, Surender Shourie and Vinod Kumar, also levelled allegations of corruption at various levels of governance.

Responding to the allegations, Sukhu said that BJP legislators should back their claims with evidence. “The government has agreed to the Opposition’s demand for a debate, which is a positive step. We are open to both a debate and an inquiry. However, the legislators have no proof to substantiate their allegations,” Sukhu said.

He also questioned the seriousness of the BJP’s claims, pointing out the absence of leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, who was not present in the House at the time. “This government has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and will take action against the corrupt, provided there is evidence,” Sukhu said.

A number of Congress MLAs, including Sanjay Awasthy, Ashish Butail, Bhawani Singh Pathania, Suresh Kumar, defended the government while levelling counter allegations of corruption against the BJP during its rule.

BJP corners Cong govt outside house

The Opposition party cornered the Congress government over many issues both inside and outside the House. While inside the house, BJP legislators brought the adjournment motion and sought discussion of alleged corruption, the party also held a protest rally in Dharamshala’s Zorawar Stadium near Vidhan Sabha against the two-years of Congress government in the state.

While attacking the state government, leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur criticised the Sukhu-led government, stating that it is the first government in the state’s history to make headlines for cutting jobs instead of creating them, and for halting development work rather than promoting it. “Our chief minister is consistently in the news for doing the opposite of what is expected,” he remarked. Thakur further alleged that the government deflects responsibility by placing blame on the Opposition. “For the first time, we are witnessing a government celebrating its own failures, and the people of the state are questioning the purpose of such a celebration,” he added.