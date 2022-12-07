Bargari sacrilege: No more documents left to be given to Ram Rahim: Faridkot court

Days after Punjab and Haryana high court directed Punjab police special investigation team (SIT) to provide dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim the documents attached with the chargesheet in connection with the sacrilege cases, Faridkot court disposing off a similar application said, “nothing is left to be supplied to accused”. On Monday, disposing of a revision plea filed by Ram Rahim, the high court directed SIT of Punjab Police to provide him the documents, attached by the investigating team with the chargesheet in connection with the sacrilege cases related to Ram Rahim.

Ram Rahim had submitted that prosecution have not supplied all the documents attached with the chargesheet filed by the SIT.

Chief judicial magistrate Monika Lamba said in the order that after hearing the arguments and going through the material on record, this court has observed that copies of report under Section 173 CrPC and supplementary report under section 173(8) CrPC have been supplied to the accused and their statements have been recorded to this effect. “It has been submitted by the counsel of accused that there was inquiry commission report filed by Justice (Retd.) Zora Singh, which has not been supplied to accused. In the same manner, the report prepared by CBI on the basis of which has been presented is not supplied, copies of disclosure statement of accused Rupinder Singh and Jaswinder Singh have not been supplied. It has been categorically and specifically mentioned by prosecution that all the documents relied upon by prosecution and are part of the charge sheet have been supplied. Meaning thereby no other document, other than documents supplied, are part of the charge sheet,” order reads.

