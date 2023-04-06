Mansa students Jaspreet, Navdeep top Punjab board Class 5 exams

Government Primary School, Ralla Kothe, Mansa students Jaspreet Kaur and Navdeep Kaur topped the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 5 examination, the results for which were announced on Thursday. Government Primary School, Ralla Kothe, Mansa students Jaspreet Kaur and Navdeep Kaur topped the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 5 examination. (HT File)

Both students, along with Gurnoor Singh Dhaliwal from Shri Hargobind Sahib Senior Secondary School at Bhana village in Faridkot, achieved the distinction of scoring 100% marks in the examination.

Barnala district emerged as the best-performing, with a 99.86% result. The students who stood first were listed on the basis of age. The youngest candidates who scored 100% marks were given the first position.

Girls fared better than their counterparts, scoring 99.74%. The boys, meanwhile, scored an overall pass percentage of 99.65%. Meanwhile, transgender students aced the exams with 100% pass percentage.

The supplementary examination of the students who could not clear the exam would be conducted within two months. A total of 355 girls of the 13,7279 and 545 boys of the 15,6558 who appeared for the exam could not clear it.

The communique shared by the board reads that the students who did not clear the exam could get a conditional admission in the sixth class. As per supplementary examination result, the report of the student will either reflect promotion, or if student would not be able to clear the exam the report card will reflect not being promoted.

The communique issued by the board adds that the results will be available at the website www.pseb.ac.in and www.indiaresults.com at 10 am on April 7.