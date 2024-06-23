 Barnala man ends life after killing mother, daughter, pet - Hindustan Times
Barnala man ends life after killing mother, daughter, pet

ByHT Correspondent, Barnala
Jun 23, 2024 10:57 PM IST

His wife was in a market nearby at that time. The 21-year-old daughter, who studies in Canada, had returned for holidays.

A 50-year-old Barnala resident shot dead his daughter, mother and pet before killing himself on Saturday night, the police said.

According to reports, the man was depressed.
According to the Barnala police, the man, said to be well off, first shot dead his 21-year-old daughter and then killed a pet dog. Thereafter, he killed his 85-year-old mother before killing himself with his licensed revolver. The police said the incident happened at around 6.30 pm on Saturday.

At the time of the incident, his wife had reportedly gone to a nearby market to fetch milk. Baljeet Singh Dhillon, station house officer (SHO), Barnala city, said prima facie it appeared that he had been suffering from depression and was even taking pills for treatment.

“A forensic team has already taken samples from the crime scene. We will proceed further if the forensic reports reveal any suspicion of foul play. Until now, it appears that he first killed his family members and then committed suicide,” the SHO said.

As per the police, the man first shot his daughter from behind while she was working on her laptop in her room. The CCTV footage reveals that he then shot the pet dog. He didn’t stop there as he shot dead his mother before killing self. The entire incident took place within a few minutes, shows the CCTV footage.

The police said the deceased were cremated on Sunday after their postmortem examination. Family members said the 21-year-old girl had been studying in Canada. She had returned for holidays.

