Barnala murder case: Former panchayat member cremated after family ends week-long stir

The last rites of former panchayat member Sukhwinder Singh Calcutta, who was shot dead at the bus stand of Sehna village on October 4, were performed on Saturday, a day after his family and supporters called off a week-long protest. The deceased’s brother Sukhjit Singh lit the pyre (HT File)

The cremation followed the post-mortem examination, which was conducted after the family concluded their seven-day protest that began immediately after Calcutta’s murder. The deceased’s brother Sukhjit Singh lit the pyre.

Among those present at the cremation were Barnala MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhillon, former MLA Nirmal Singh Nimma and members of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Amritsar.

The week-long sit-in, staged by villagers and a 21-member action committee, was called off on Friday following assurances from the district administration. Protesters had been demanding the nomination of Bhadaur MLA Labh Singh Ugoke in the FIR, compensation for the family and a job for the next of kin.

District authorities have reportedly assured the victim’s family that their outstanding bills will be cleared after proper verification.

Barnala police have so far arrested three people in connection with the murder.

Sukhwinder Singh Calcutta, son of former sarpanch Malkit Kaur Calcutta, was known for being vocal on various regional issues. He had recently shifted his political allegiance from the Congress to Simranjit Singh Mann’s Akali Dal Amritsar, and had been critical of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bhadaur MLA. Political leaders from various parties have condemned the murder.