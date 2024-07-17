Barwala mishap: Hit by speeding tractor, 4-year-old girl succumbs to injuries

A four-year-old girl, who was hit by a speeding tractor on the old bypass Panchkula Road, Barwala on Monday evening, succumbed to her injuries hours later. A four-year-old girl, who was hit by a speeding tractor on the old bypass Panchkula Road, Barwala on Monday evening, succumbed to her injuries hours later. (Representational image)

The driver, identified as Shraba of Chandimandir’s Bunga village, had tried to flee after the mishap but was caught by passersby and handed over to the police. His medical examination revealed that he was drunk at the time of the accident.

The victim, whose father is a painter and mother suffers from visual and hearing disability, was a resident of HMT Colony, Pinjore.

Eyewitness Ankit Mittal, who runs a shop near the accident spot, said that on Monday, around 5.30pm, he was getting an electricity meter outside his shop repaired. He said he saw the four-year-old and her mother walking home after buying vegetables. Suddenly, a tractor came in speed and hit the four-year-old, leaving her critically injured, said the eyewitness.

The child was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

A case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by rash or negligent act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 185 (driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs) of the Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at the Chandimandir police station.