Batala MLA’s PA, kin among three killed in road mishap
BATALA: Three persons, including a personal assistant (PA) of Batala MLA Amansher Singh Kalsi and his relative, were killed in a road accident on the outskirts of Batala, which falls in the Gurdaspur district, during the wee hours of Sunday.
The victims were identified as Kalsi’s PA Updesh Kumar of Dola Nangal village, Gurleen Singh of Delhi, a relative of the MLA, and Sunil Kumar of Batala. Kalsi’s brother Amritpal Singh Kalsi and his friend Manik were seriously injured and have been admitted to a private hospital in Amritsar.
While returning from a birthday party around 1am, the vehicle lost control due to tyre burst and it crashed into the railing of the Hansli drain bridge near the Jalandhar-Amritsar bypass. Kalsi’s brother was behind the wheel, police said. The victims who were sitting in the rear seat died on the spot, police said.
Ludhiana| Jewellery worth ₹21 lakh burgled from house in Ranjit Singh Nagar
A gang of burglars targeted the house of a transporter in Ranjit Singh Nagar and decamped with gold jewellery worth Rs 21 lakh in the wee hours of Sunday. Closed-circuit television cameras installed in nearby houses showed five suspects walking out of the house. The complainant, Kanwalpreet Singh, said he had returned home around 12.30am and gone straight to sleep. According to the complainant, he incurred a loss of Rs 21 lakh in the burglary.
Mattewara textile park raises green hackles
Mattewara: The Punjab government's proposal to set up a mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Park in Mattewara forest in Ludhiana's Sekhowal village along the Sutlej has raised the hackles of politicians and area residents. The previous Congress government under chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh mooted the project in July 2020 and the government has already acquired 956.99 acres from nearby villages. The project is being planned between the Sutlej and the Mattewara forest.
Apex court may decide fate of Eknath Shinde regime today
The Supreme Court on Monday may hear a clutch of petitions related to the turn of political events in Maharashtra, which may eventually decide the fate of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis regime. The state legislature secretariat has issued notices to 53 of the 55 Sena legislators from the Shinde faction and the group loyal to former chief minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray. The legislators will be asked to respond to the allegations.
Ludhiana | 85% of police complaints by women received through helpline numbers
Women in Ludhiana are increasingly opting to lodge police complaints through helpline numbers, police records of the first six months of this year show. As per the data, a total of 3,184 complaints were lodged by women in Ludhiana between January 1 and June 30. Of these, women walked into police stations to make their complaint only in 15% of the cases while 85% were filed online.
Transgender, 9 aides booked for assault in Pune
A Transgender person along with nine others have been booked for attempted assault on woman runs a YouTube channel, said officials on Sunday The main accused has been identified as Sagar Popat Shinde alias Shivlaxmi Zalte. Police sub-inspector Mahesh Chavan from Visharntwadi police station said that a transgender along with nine others attacked the complainant for spreading false information about them.
