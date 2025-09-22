Search
Mon, Sept 22, 2025
Batala murder case cracked, two arrested from Nagaland

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 06:10 am IST

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in a joint operation with Batala police, central agencies and Nagaland Police, arrested two key accused involved in a murder case, from Kohima in Nagaland, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Sunday

Those arrested have been identified as Harmanpreet Singh, alias Harman, and his cousin Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, both residents of Kaler village in Batala.

According to information, some unidentified persons had shot dead Jugraj Singh, alias Jugga, a resident of Cheema Khudi in Batala and member of block samiti, at his village on September 9.

Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that this target killing was executed on the directions of foreign-based gangsters Jaswinder Singh, alias Manu Agwan, Mohammad Yasin Akhtar, alias Jeeshan Akhtar, and Gopi Nawansheharia.

The DGP said that the accused are being brought to Punjab after obtaining a transit remand from a competent court in Nagaland.

Sharing operation details, additional director general of police (ADGP), AGTF, Promod Ban said acting on reliable inputs, police teams from AGTF under the supervision of DSP (AGTF) Rajan Parminder in coordination with Batala Police, central agencies and Nagaland Police arrested both the accused persons from Hotel Broadway at New Market in Midland Colony, Kohima, Nagaland. Further investigations are ongoing in this case, he said.

A case under Sections 103, 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act has already been registered against the accused, said officials.

