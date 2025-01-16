Bathinda: Fallen soldiers remembered on Army Day

Army Day was observed with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Yodha Yaadgar War Memorial to honour soldiers’ sacrifices. Lt Gen Nagendra Singh, general officer commanding, Chetak Corps, led the tribute. A ‘Know Your Army’ event was organised to inspire youth with the army’s legacy and modern capabilities. The event featured state-of-the-art weaponry, military vehicles, and live demonstrations, offering interactive exhibitions. Visitors engaged with soldiers, gaining valuable insights into their dedication and the challenges of military life. Army Day was observed with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Yodha Yaadgar War Memorial in Bathinda. (HT Photo)

Vajra Corps honours veterans’

The Vajra Corps marked the 9th Tri-Services Veterans’ Day and 77th Army Day with heartfelt tributes and camaraderie, honouring veterans’ sacrifices and contributions in Jalandhar. Veterans’ Day, observed on January 14, commemorates the retirement of India’s first army commander-in-chief, field marshal KM Cariappa, while Army Day, on January 15, celebrates his appointment as the first Indian commander-in-chief in 1949. The events included a wreath-laying ceremony at the Vajra War Memorial in the city and a veterans’ interaction and felicitation programme at the Vajra Sainik Institute, attended by over 200 veterans.