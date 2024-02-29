Bathinda farmer Shubh Karan’s autopsy conducted after cops register murder case

The doctors at the Government Rajindra Hospital on Wednesday night conducted the autopsy of farmer Shubh Karan Singh, who died in police action at Khanauri border last week, after his family and farm outfits consented to the post-mortem examination following the registration of an FIR over his death, farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewal said. The Punjab Police have registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code. (HT Photo)

“After Punjab Police registered an FIR, we allowed the doctors to conduct the post mortem of Shubh Karan Singh,” Dallewal said. A zero FIR has been registered (HT has the copy) at the Patran police station of Patiala. A zero FIR can be registered by any police station, irrespective of jurisdiction, when it receives a complaint regarding a cognisable offence. After receiving the zero FIR, the police station concerned under whose jurisdiction the incident happened will register a fresh FIR and start investigation. In this case, the police station concerned is in Jind district of Haryana.

The Punjab Police have registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case has been registered against an unidentified person, according to the FIR, registered on the complaint of Shubh Karan’s father.

According to the FIR, the place of occurrence has been shown at Garhi in Haryana’s Jind district. Khanauri is located near Jind district.

Shubh Karan (21), a native of Bathinda, was killed and 12 security personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21. The incident occurred when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards police barricades, put up to halt their “Delhi Chalo” march.

The registration of the FIR brings to an end the stalemate between the farmers and the Punjab government and paves the way for post-mortem of the body. Farmer leaders spearheading the march were adamant that an FIR be registered before allowing the post-mortem. The body is being kept at the mortuary of Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. Shubhkaran is likely to cremated on Thursday.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier announced a compensation of ₹1 crore and a government job for Shubh Karan’s sister.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the agitation to press the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops and farm loan waiver.

Earlier, the Punjab Congress held tractor rallies in many parts of the state in solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ agitation.