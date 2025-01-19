Bathinda farmers eye high oilseed profit flow, set up producers’ body

BATHINDA : Some 300-odd farmers from Sangat block in Bathinda district have formed a farmers producers’ organisation (FPO) to present a model to boost oilseed cultivation and make crop diversion a sustainable effort at the micro level. Some 300-odd farmers from Sangat block in Bathinda district have formed a farmers producers’ organisation (FPO) to present a model to boost oilseed cultivation and make crop diversion a sustainable effort at the micro level.

Funded by the central government, experts at the krishi vigyan kendra (KVK) are mentoring the project members under which the FPO has started selling mustard oil derived from its oil extraction unit. The processing plant is situated at the KVK complex in Bathinda city.

It took two years for the KVK to make the FPO operational as farmers were initially hesitant to venture into it.

President of the Sangat Block Cooperative Limited Harpreet Singh from Sekhku village said they bought 50 quintals of black mustard seeds from the adjoining Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan in 2024 for a hands-on experience in marketing quality oil.

“This time, we expect to process at least 20 quintals of mustard seeds grown by the FPO members. Oilseeds purchased last year were kept for nearly a year before getting mustard oil at the high extraction level. This oil extraction testing was done to encourage fellow members that a cooperative can bring a change in the rural economy,” said Harpreet, who has been elected by the group of farmers to lead the FPO.

The semi-arid Sangat block is ideal for mustard cultivation and the FPO has decided to introduce canola, a variety of mustard, in the area.

“Canola cooking oil has a potential in the local market and we will try to reach out to the health-conscious segment with quality products. For this, we are making arrangements with the FPO members to grow canola mustard,” he added.

Another member, Baldev Singh, from Bajak village said the FPO has the potential to encourage farmers to focus once again on mustard cultivation.

“Sarson is a staple diet of Punjab but over the last few decades, cultivation of the traditional crop has dropped drastically. Crop diversification in winter and summer cultivation seasons is important but marketing of the diversified crop is a challenge. However, this FPO model has given a platform to farmers to sow and sell their produce without a middleman,” said Singh, a progressive farmer.

Deputy director of Bathinda KVK Gurdeep Singh Sidhu said that the central government has released nearly ₹10 lakh for the project to meet day-to-day expenses.

“Farmers have also been asked to utilise the platform to sell other products produced by them like desi ghee, honey, khoya and gur. Besides mustard, they are including other items with a longer shelf life in the next few days,” added Sidhu.

An enterprising beekeeper and member from Bandi village, Kuldeep Singh, said emphasis on mustard cultivation will also help apiculturists by producing honey from nectar of mustard flowers.

Vinay Pathania, assistant professor at Bathinda KVK and project mentor, said the oil extraction plant is open to be used by any group of farmers.

“Marketing of products is a key to the success of an FPO and we are offering all help from exposing members to the best farm practices and getting trade licencing. Farmers are showing interest in mustard cultivation and oil processed by them has been liked by the consumers,” added Pathania.