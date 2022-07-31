Bathinda MC town planner, four others booked for murder bid in Ludhiana
Bathinda municipal town planner SS Bindra, his son, nephew and their hotel staff have been booked for murder bid on an investment adviser and his guests, including a cricketer, in Ludhiana on Friday night.
Bindra’s son Puneet Bindra and nephew Gurkirat Bindra are managers at the restaurant where the incident took place.
Complainant Anirudh Garg, 35, of Rajguru Nagar, said that he had organised a party for some investors at Baklavi Restaurant on South City Road in Ludhiana. After the party, as he went to clear the bill, he noticed that the accused had added some “extra charges”. When he objected to it, the accused allegedly bolted the doors and opened attack on him and his guests with iron rods and bottles.
Garg alleged that SS Bindra even pointed a gun at his father and threatened to kill him.
As per the complainant, he along with his father, Rajnish Garg and guests Arush Jain, Karan Goel, Parvesh and Sanjiv Mungia suffered injuries in the incident. They were rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. Karan Goel is a cricketer and has played for Kings XI Punjab in Indian Premier League (IPL).
Besides the town planner, his son and nephew, two others identified as Pawan and Manoj were also named in the FIR.
Sub-inspector Jaspal Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act has been registered at Sarabha Nagar police station. No arrests have been made so far.
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
