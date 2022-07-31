Bathinda MC town planner, four others booked for murder bid in Ludhiana

Bathinda municipal town planner SS Bindra, his son, nephew and their hotel staff have been booked for murder bid on an investment adviser and his guests, including a cricketer, in Ludhiana on Friday night.

Bindra’s son Puneet Bindra and nephew Gurkirat Bindra are managers at the restaurant where the incident took place.

Complainant Anirudh Garg, 35, of Rajguru Nagar, said that he had organised a party for some investors at Baklavi Restaurant on South City Road in Ludhiana. After the party, as he went to clear the bill, he noticed that the accused had added some “extra charges”. When he objected to it, the accused allegedly bolted the doors and opened attack on him and his guests with iron rods and bottles.

Garg alleged that SS Bindra even pointed a gun at his father and threatened to kill him.

As per the complainant, he along with his father, Rajnish Garg and guests Arush Jain, Karan Goel, Parvesh and Sanjiv Mungia suffered injuries in the incident. They were rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. Karan Goel is a cricketer and has played for Kings XI Punjab in Indian Premier League (IPL).

Besides the town planner, his son and nephew, two others identified as Pawan and Manoj were also named in the FIR.

Sub-inspector Jaspal Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act has been registered at Sarabha Nagar police station. No arrests have been made so far.